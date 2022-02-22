NPP extends sale of polling station forms

Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the ruling NPP

The national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by National Chairman Freddie Blay have extended the sale of the polling station forms across the country by one day.

This comes in the wake agitations that characterized the sale of the forms in parts of the country.



At a news conference in Accra, Freddy Blay directed all committees in the various polling station to make sure all interested aspirants have access to the forms to prevent chaos reported from the constituencies.



Mr Blay said “First and foremost, the process of election of Polling Station Executives commenced from Saturday, February 19, 2022 with Opening of Nominations and Closing on Monday, February 21, 2022. Per an earlier release by the General Secretary, vetting of prospective aspirants will be from Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and ends on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Subsequent to this will be the conduct of the Polling Station Election from Friday, February 25, 2022 and ends on Saturday, March 5, 2022.



“The Party has been monitoring this process keenly since it stated. Notwithstanding all the adequate preparations to ensure a smooth process in this election, there has been reports of pockets of incidence happening in some of the constituencies. A few are Kade Constituency, Manhyia North, Bosome Freho, Ninmgo Prampram amongst others.



“The party wish to emphasize that it has made available, adequate nominations forms to the Polling Stations/ Electoral Area Elections Committees, which are the mandated Committees for the conduct of the Polling Stations and Electoral Areas Elections in the 38,622 Polling Stations across the country.

“The National Leadership of the Party, is per this press conference, directing all Polling Stations/ Electoral Area Elections Committees to make available the application forms to all eligible party members who wish to partake in this polling station elections. It is also assuring all eligible members that the party will take steps to ensure that application forms are made available to them.



“With immediate effect, the party is also dispatching officers to reported areas of disturbances for fact-finding and investigations, and where necessary, disciplinary sanctions will be applied.



“Further to this, it is also reported that some leading personalities have procured application forms for aspiring polling station executives. The party wish to advise that any such matters relating to financial support in this process must be channeled through the National Party Secretariat for uniformity, fairness and accountability.



“Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, on this note, the National Party has decided to extend the sale of the Polling Station Application Forms by one day, that is, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. It is also by this press conference directing all Polling Station and Electoral Area Elections Committees to comply with the new extension.”