NPP flagbearer race: 'I’m driving the Mamprusi bus' – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has said he is the driver of the Mamprusi bus, in reference to his support for Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the flag bearer hopefuls for the 2024 elections.

“I’m driving the bus all the way to the North East Region, the hometown of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia”, he told Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom.



“We are currently warming the engine of the bus en route to North East Region with the Mamprusi man at the helm of affairs”, he said.



Dr Bawumia is a Mamprusi from the North East Region, which was carved out of the Northern Region by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020.



“In my life, as a politician, and in the history of the party, all the flag bearers I have supported won”, he said.

“I supported the late Prof. Adu Boahen, J.A. Kufuor, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; they all won to become flag bearers on the ticket of the party”, he said.



“So will Dr Mahamadu Bawumia also win the slot to lead the party for the 2024 general elections”, he noted.



“I have supported candidates who won the party’s slot of the party and never won the general elections but came back and worked hard and won”.