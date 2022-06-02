4
Menu
News

NPP flagbearer race: 'I’m driving the Mamprusi bus' – Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahene Fresh Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has said he is the driver of the Mamprusi bus, in reference to his support for Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the flag bearer hopefuls for the 2024 elections.

“I’m driving the bus all the way to the North East Region, the hometown of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia”, he told Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom.

“We are currently warming the engine of the bus en route to North East Region with the Mamprusi man at the helm of affairs”, he said.

Dr Bawumia is a Mamprusi from the North East Region, which was carved out of the Northern Region by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020.

“In my life, as a politician, and in the history of the party, all the flag bearers I have supported won”, he said.

“I supported the late Prof. Adu Boahen, J.A. Kufuor, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; they all won to become flag bearers on the ticket of the party”, he said.

“So will Dr Mahamadu Bawumia also win the slot to lead the party for the 2024 general elections”, he noted.

“I have supported candidates who won the party’s slot of the party and never won the general elections but came back and worked hard and won”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Related Articles: