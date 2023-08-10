NPP flagbearer race: I will secure 2 million votes in Ashanti to break the 8 – Alan

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has reiterated his commitment to amass some two million votes from the Ashanti region to help break the eight for the party.

He revealed that the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party which is the Ashanti region has millions of voters who are in support of his vision to industrialize the country but are only waiting for delegates of the party to make the right choice by giving him the nod.



Addressing delegates at a cluster durbar for Adansi Akrofuom, Obuasi East and West, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Odotobiri constituencies of the Ashanti region as part of his six days delegates engagement ahead of the Special congress and subsequent presidential Primary, Alan Kyerematen said the NPP is capable of breaking the 8.



He explained that NPP’s target of “breaking the eight” required a presidential candidate who has credibility and the ability attract the masses who are not active members of the NPP.



He therefore urged the party’s delegates not to be influenced by anybody or gifts to vote for a candidate who will not help the party to break the 8.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who is a former Minister responsible for Trade and Industry pledged to run a clean campaign devoid of insult and name tagging, advising fellow aspirants not to engage in tarnishing each other’s reputations but to proceed on the message of togetherness as the party soldiers on to break a record of being in power beyond 8 years.



He reminded delegates to cast their mind back to guide them to the future, pointing out that he has diligently served the party since 1992, and has enough knowledge and understanding of where the party is headed.



The constituency Chairpersons for Obuasi and Adansi Akrofrom constituencies declared their support for Alan Kyerematen ahead of the NPP’s special congress.