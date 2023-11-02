NPP flagbearer race: Ken Agyapong won’t get even 20 per cent - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed his belief that Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central lawmaker, will not be able to secure even 20% of the total valid votes in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

He suggested that the party's delegates would heavily favour the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, instead.



He specifically mentioned that he would be surprised if Kennedy Agyapong even gets 20% of the votes, and further suggested that he might not even receive 15% of the votes in the Ashanti Region.



“I will be surprised if Kennedy Agyapong gets even 20% in the presidential primaries,” the Majority Leader said.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also a seven-time Member of Parliament for Suame, praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, for his economic acumen and his ability to change Ghana's economic situation.



This comment confirms the Leader's support for Dr. Bawumia to become the presidential candidate for the party.



Additionally, the United States branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shown its support for the candidature of the vice president in the upcoming poll.

The group said an internal poll it conducted among eligible members show that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the favourite in the race, with their projection that he will receive 77.04% of the votes cast.



The branch also announced that all twelve delegate votes from the NPP-USA would give their votes to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections, following their "winner-take-all" policy and the mandate for delegates to cast their votes accordingly.



It's worth noting that over two hundred thousand delegates are expected to decide between four candidates who want to become the flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general election in Ghana.







