NPP flagbearer race: Some NPP members behaving like ostriches - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

NPP has been unfair to some aspirants, Kwesi Pratt

Campaigning is ongoing whether you like it or not, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. to NPP



Breaking the 8 will be the most useless slogan if there is no unity in the party, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. to NPP



Managing editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has said that some members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) have refused to face reality in regards to the ban on campaigning for the party’s flagbearership.



According to him, the NPP is 'fooling themselves' by issuing a statement that it is not time for a campaign, while flagbearer hopefuls are currently campaigning across the country, including those who issued the statement against campaigning.



He said some groups calling themselves ‘Friends of Bawumia’ have constantly held press conferences attacking other contenders in the flagbearship race.



“Some people are behaving like ostriches, in regards to this campaign. All of us every day as we travel around the country and engage in our activities and so on see the posters of these self-declared aspirants all around. We have heard a public declaration of the individual of their interest in the race.

“As we speak some of the contestants are going round the country meeting delegates and doing all kinds of things to enhance their chances of becoming flagbearers and so on. Indeed, there is a group called ‘Friends of Bawumia’ which is constantly holding press conferences attacking others in the party who seek to challenge his ambition and so on is happening.”



He urged the party to stop fooling Ghanaians with claims that they have banned campaigning.



“The campaigning is ongoing whether you like it or not why are they pretending that it is not yet time for the campaign. Who are they fooling? those who are issuing statements saying it is not time for the campaign are themselves campaigning so who are you fooling?”



He adds that the unfair treatment meted towards some aspirants is likely to bring instability to the party.



“No matter who wins the flagbearer, I suspect that we would need a united party behind them. The things that are happening today, how would they guarantee an untied and focused party? Impossible! So those who are behind the scene and pulling the strings and so on must know they are working against the interest of the NPP. They must understand that breaking the 8 will become an empty and useless slogan if they do these things to themselves,” He added.