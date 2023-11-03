NPP flagbearer race: Undertaking signed by aspirants undemocratic – Lecturer

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

A political marketing expert, Prof. Kobby Mensah has described as undemocratic an undertaking signed by the four New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants ahead of the election on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Prior to the high-stakes election, the camps of the two leading contenders, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is vying to lead the party to the 2024 general election, and the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ken Agyapong have been trading allegations.



The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua on Thursday disclosed that the four aspirants have signed an undertaking to ensure unity after the election.



The candidates have signed to accept the election results, promote peace and cohesion in the party, and also not quit the party in the event that they don’t win the election.



They are also to support the winner of the contest and respect the decision made by the delegates of the party.

However, reacting to this in an interview with Starr News, Prof. Kobby Mensah who is a Lecturer at the University of Ghana while describing the undertaking as undemocratic, insisted that the party must rather focus on delivering a credible election.



He said: “If you say that somebody cannot contest election results that is highly undemocratic. I am not sure there is any system in this world that is not subject to review. Everything is subject to review especially when people air their grievances and are not happy.



"For them to sign this undertaking that people cannot resign, I see it as very limited. I don’t see it as developmental, very constructive. I think it is just a certain procedure that they really haven’t thought through".



He added: “I don’t think this is the right way to go. You have to put in a very good mechanism so that transparency is top-notch so that people will agree that I lost and lost in a very good manner.”