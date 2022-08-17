NPP flagbearers elected on merit, not on Danquah-Busia-Dombo factions - Akomea ‘schools’ Adorye

Nana Akomea and Hopeson Adorye

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has said that factionalism does not play a role in the election of leaders, particularly flagbearers, of the party.

Speaking on the August 16 edition of ‘Kokrokoo’ on Accra-based Peace FM, he stated that the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition has ceased to exist even though the party acknowledges them as only their founders.



He was reacting to comments by Hopeson Adorye to the effect that Dombo’s (Northerners) in the party have always partnered with Danquah's and Busias in elections to buttress his point that it was the turn of Alan Kyerematen to lead the NPP into 2024 elections.



“There’s nothing like Dombo faction, Danquah faction and Busia faction. There’s nothing like that in the NPP. I have been a member of the party since 1993. 1993, I was a small boy. I became chairman for North Kaneshie. These are the founding fathers of the party but right now we don’t have a Danquah faction, we don’t have a Busia faction,” Nana Akomea stressed.



The Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC) indicated that the NPP’s past flagbearers were elected based on their own merit and not because they belonged to certain factions within the party.



He maintained that party delegates have at all times voted for someone they believe was best placed to lead the party into a general election.

“Adu Boahen won flagbearer in 1992 not because he was from Danquah. It was because of his merit, the confidence party people had in him that Adu Boahen was the one to lead the party to face Jerry Rawlings. It was not because he was Danquah or Busia.



“Kufuor didn’t win the 1996 flagbearer because he was Danquah faction or Busia faction or Dombo faction. He won on his merit as Kufuor. His message went down [well]. When President Kufuor came to my constituency in 1996, we didn’t ask what faction he belonged to. He won the 1998 flagbearership in Sunyani because the majority of delegates said he had worked hard in 1996 so he should be given another chance.



“Even President Akufo-Addo who you can say that Danquah is his uncle wasn’t voted for to become flagbearer because of that. We voted for him because we thought that at that time, he was the best person [to lead],” Nana Akomea narrated.



He has consequently warned against badmouthing candidates as the party gears up to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections next year.



“We have to be careful. If you support someone, tell us why you think the person can deliver victory for the NPP. Don’t go and rundown another party member because if you don’t get what you want, you will be forced to eat your words,” he advised.

