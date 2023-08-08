NPP flagbearership: Bawumia is the most experienced after Akufo-Addo – OB Amoah

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, Hon Osei Bonsu(OB) Amoah has pledged his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 General Elections.

He described him as the most experienced aspirant among the ten flagbearer hopefuls.



Speaking in his constituency on Monday, August 7, 2023, at a campaign rally of Dr. Bawumia, OB Amoah enumerated Dr. Bawumia’s qualities that make him tower over and above the other aspirants.



He stressed that given all the happenings in his constituency, the choice is Dr Bawumia and he as well as other delegates will not disappoint members of the party in the Constituency.



“Now, the time has come again for us to elect the next leader of our party. And you are sending me as your Member of Parliament (MP) and the Chairman of our Constituency to go to Koforidua to elect the five that will be part of the National Delegates Conference. You want us to elect the one that will lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.

So if I look at the excitement, the commitment, the unity of purpose, and all the happenings, the message you have given us is to go and elect Dr Bawumia for you. So we will not disappoint you, and on August 26, the news will not only be that Akuapem South has chosen Dr Bawumia but the whole of Ghana has overwhelmingly voted for him,” he assured the crowd of mostly NPP members.



He then went on to extol the virtues, qualities, and character of Dr Bawumia that make him the best to lead the NPP and win the 2024 Elections and the favorite among the aspirants:



“…The one I am talking about is a positive man. He has the desired emotional intelligence. He is not bad-tempered or cantankerous. He does not speak recklessly. He is the best fit for leadership. He is a good listener and he responds appropriately. He is articulate. When he speaks, you know he loves the NPP. He speaks with power. He speaks wisely. When it comes to competence, he is highly competent. Highly competent! Apart from President Akufo-Addo, he is the most experienced person in the NPP…,” he added.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been widely endorsed by some of the most powerful persons in the NPP. He is expected to win the presidential primaries with a landslide.