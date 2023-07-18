NPP flagbearership: It’s possible 8 of us would support the ‘non-establishment candidate’ if there is a run-off - Agyarko

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Boakye Agyarko has clarified comments he made about eight of the contenders in the flagbearership race, including himself, being in constant communication.

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM, on Monday, July 17, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Boakye Agyarko said that the statement he made had been misconstrued to mean that the eight of them are ganging up against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He added that he only said that the eight contenders, who are in constant communication, are likely to support each other in the event that the presidential primaries go for a second round.



“I said that it is possible that in the event that there is a run-off between two (of the aspirants), we (the eight contenders) would support the non-establishment candidate.



“I didn’t say that we are going to meet and gang up against someone,” Agyarko, a former energy minister, explained in the Twi dialect.



The presidential hopeful also stated that there is nothing wrong with people forming alliances during elections.

He added that the Members of Parliament and government officials who are openly declaring their support for the vice president’s bid are also forming an alliance.



“Politics is about alliances... Let me ask this – you hear this MP saying that he has declared for the vice president, you hear this government official saying he has declared for the vice president – aren’t they forming an alliance against the rest of us?” he quizzed.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/NOQ

