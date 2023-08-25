NPP flagbearership: The grassroots want Bawumia – Electoral Area Coordinators to MPs, Chairmen

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region has urged the Members of Parliament (MPs) and party chairpersons in the region to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Super Delegates Conference and subsequently in the National Delegates Conference because, from their interactions with the grassroots, he is the person they want to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The coordinators noted that the grassroots have pledged to retain party chairmen and MPs who heed their appeal that they vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Super Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26, 2023.



"We work directly and closely with the Polling Station executives and grassroots members of the party and are therefore in the best position to articulate their concerns and interests. It is based on this that we make this humble and passionate appeal to the MPs and Constituency Chairmen".



"As the mouthpiece of the grassroots and polling station executives in the party, they have tasked us to communicate their wish to the leadership of the party, and they say, it is either Bawumia or nobody else", the association stated.

Last but not least, the grassroots have indicated that, once the super delegates vote for Dr. Bawumia, the polling station executives will also return the favour by voting for these MPs and constituency chairmen in the next parliamentary primaries and constituency elections.



"That is why we are re-echoing their mantra, “you do us, we do you”’, a statement from the association explained.



The Super Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26, 2023, will elect five out of the ten aspirants as the ones eligible for the National Delegates Conference in November 2023. Dr. Bawumia is widely expected to win.