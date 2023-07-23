NPP flagbearership: You’ve set the pace! – Team Bawumia thanks Ashanti Region

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Campaign Team of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed gratitude to the people of the Ashanti Region for their warm reception as the team toured the region for two weeks to canvass votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries approaches.

The team thanked the rank and file of the NPP, Chiefs and Elders, religious leaders and other stakeholders who ensured that they were able to carry out a smooth campaign.



The campaign team began its campaign activities on July 5, 2023, and sold the message of Dr Bawumia to the delegates and the people at large for two weeks.



“We express special appreciation to the Chiefs and Elders who made time out of their busy schedule to join the meeting with the Vice President and party delegate in their traditional areas.

Special thanks go to religious leaders; Pastors, Imams and Church Leaders who supported the team with prayers and spiritual intercessions.



Many thanks also go to the Council of Elders, Patrons, Founding Fathers alive, members of the Regional Executive Committee, Constituency Chairmen and Executives, our able and hardworking delegates who defied all-natural circumstances to support the Vice President and his team during the campaign,” a statement signed by Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Campaign Coordinator of Dr Bawumia in the Region reads in part.