NPP flagbearership race: Alan leads Bawumia – InfoAnalytics report

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A report by Global InfoAnalytics has stated that Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister is likely to get the nod of the governing NPP delegates in the upcoming flagbearership contest to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Even though the minister has not officially declared to contest as the successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, many have tipped him as one of the likely candidates to secure a form for the race when the governing party opens nominations.



According to the October 2022 edition of the survey report, NPP supporters saw Alan as a more viable candidate than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has also yet to declare his intentions but is seen as a frontrunner by political watchers.



The report said, Dr. Bawumia’s decline in rating ‘coincides with the country’s worsening economic situation’.



The study also indicated that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's intention to contest for the flagbearership position will have an impact on the outcome of the flagbearership race of the party.



It described the MP for Assin Central as a force to reckon with in the NPP’s flagbearership contest.

“A new opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics for October 2022 shows the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) continues to expand his lead over his closest rival Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP as the country’s economic crisis deepens.



"The poll shows AKK is the preferred candidate of general voters to lead the NPP in 2024. AKK now leads DMB, 44% to 31%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP (KOA) came third with 14% of the votes”, a summary of the report stated.



Other prominent personalities who also have declared their intention to contest for the position include Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyapong and Boakye Agyarko.



