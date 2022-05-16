NPP flagbearership race: 'Alan, you will follow me' - Akufo-Addo's 2007 acceptance speech pops up

President Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) readies to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections, many observers of the political space in the country have suggested that the one who gets the backing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will most likely win.



Amidst all the background works by reported candidates eyeing the flagbearership position, old videos of the president have emerged in which he is lending his support to one of the strong contenders in the two-horse race between Vice President Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.

In one of such videos shared by Hopeson Adorye, a supporter of Alan Kyerematen’s candidature, then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo is heard singling out Alan Kyerematen for praise at a function.



Nana Akufo-Addo congratulated Alan Kyerematen for giving him a run for his money despite being it his first attempt.



He eulogized him saying “the talent, the drive, the energy are all there” in the now Trades and Industry Minister.



He continued that Alan Kyerematen will follow in his stead just like previous people he [Nana Akufo-Addo] contested against told him.

“I have to begin by thanking all my colleagues in this epic contest. I am humbled that amongst this formidable array of political and intellectual talents, I would have been before you.



“You have decided to confer the mandate on my modest person. I’m grateful to you. I want to let you know that I’ll do everything in my power not to let you down so that the decision you have made here will bear fruit for us next year.



“I hope my colleagues will forgive me but, on this occasion, I single out one particular one…one man who gave me such a great run for my money and who has shown…and this is his first intervention in our national politics that the talent, the drive, the energy are all there.



“All I can say to him is what my predecessor flagbearers said to me many years ago and I have never forgotten it. After our contest in 1998, he (John Kufuor) came to my house to tell me that he has to be president first before I became president. Alan, you will follow me,” President Akufo-Addo said in the video with Accra-based TV3 watermark on it.

It is time for others to also sacrifice for Alan



In a 2014 video clip shared on the social media handle of UTV, Alan is heard stating that he has in the past sacrificed for President Akufo-Addo to lead a united party into the 2008 election and that it was time that others sacrificed for him to lead.



Addressing a crowd of party faithful, he is heard saying: “You remember when we went to Legon to elect a leader, you remember there were only two people out of the 17, who and who? Alan and Nana Addo, you remember?



“I had over 32% and Nana had over 40%, but because of the unity of the party, I decided that I will support Nana so that we all rally behind him. It is time for other people to sacrifice and give Alan the chance to lead this party,” he stated.





