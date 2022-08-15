NPP flagbearership race: ‘The grassroots are yearning for Alan Kyerematen’ – Hopeson Adorye

Alan Kyerematen

Hopeson Adorye, a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP), has endorsed the candidature of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen is the choice of the grassroots and 2024 is his time to lead the party.



“The grassroots are yearning for Alan Kyerematen. They keep saying that he should resign from the government and declare his intention for party business to go on.



“I am overwhelmed by the numbers,” the disappointed Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso said at the march of some party supporters in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13.

Adorye is of the view that the national executives of the party should draw the modalities for interested aspirants to obey.



“I want the national executives to come out and draw the lines on what supporters and aspirants can do.”