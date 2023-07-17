NPP flagbearership race: This is internal politics but I’ll reply every claim made against me – Ken Agyapong warns

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central who is running for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has warned all other candidates to conduct a clean campaign.

According to him, everyone should exercise caution in their speech, he advised, as he would respond to any accusations made against him.



Selling his message to the delegates, Mr Agyapong said that he would be a better manager of the economy than any of the aspirants.



He stated that he has established businesses that employ over 7000 workers, therefore he is in the position to contribute to reducing the unemployment rate in the country.



As part of his campaign tour to Kintampo East on Sunday, July 16, he said “With my Steel Plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country by the next few months, I have the biggest Cold Store in the whole of Africa, as for you, the government pays you, pays your house girls, pays your security, you are living in government bungalows.



“But I pay 7158 workers every month in this country. So between the two of us who is the strategist? This is internal politics and so we shouldn’t be dirty but if they attack me I will reply.”

He further fired the government for the poor management of the local currency.



He stated that in March 2022, he had $40 million in Cedi equivalent, but by August of that same year, the value had dropped to $16 million because of the depreciation of the Cedi.



Although Mr Agyapong did not mention any name, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the head of the economic management team and an aspiring flagbearer of the NPP is usually blamed for the poor performance of the Cedi against the major trading ones, especially the Dollar.



He said “We will have troubles if we don’t do a clean campaign because I will reply to every claim made against me.



“You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the Dollar was 4 Cedis, today One Dollar is Twelve Cedis and yet you call yourself a strategist."