NPP flagbearship race: It's possible 8 of us would break away to form another party – Kennedy Agyapong's team

The head of communication of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, William Kusi, has warned the party against decentralising its upcoming super delegates congress to reduce the number of the party’s presidential hopefuls from ten to five.

According to him, 9 out of the 10 presidential hopefuls want the congress to be centralised (held at a single location), therefore, going contrary to that might have undesired consequences.



Lawyer Kusi, who made these remarks in an interview on Akoma FM, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, added that it is likely that eight of the presidential hopefuls would leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form another political party should the congress be centralised.



“They may be shocked at what would happen after that decision. It is either we agree with them to go on with the decentralized elections.



“Or we would tell them to take their elections and we would organise our own elections… they (the eight contenders) would form their own party to contest in the election," he said in Twi.

The lawyer refuted the assertion that the 8 contenders would be responsible for the collapse of the NPP should they decide to form their own party.



“It is the executives that are breaking the NPP. Let us use common sense, we are part of a group of ten. Nine out of the ten went to go in a certain direction but you insist on the other direction, are you not the one breaking up the party?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has announced it will conduct its super delegates congress at the regional level.



This will be in line with the 2014 edition where it was held along regional lines as part of measures to prune the number of aspirants down to five for the main contest slated for November 2023.



The party's scribe told Metro TV in a brief interaction at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, where representatives of some flagbearer hopefuls had attended a crunch meeting over the matter; that all parties were satisfied with the decision.

"The party has taken a firm decision with respect to the presidential primaries, where we are going to hold it and also one or two issues that came up. We have been able to resolve it.



"We are going to do it (the super delegates voting) at the regional level. Across 16 regions, same as occurred in 2014," JFK told Paul Adom-Otchere.



