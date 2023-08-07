NPP flagebearship race: Alan will win, challenge me if you want – Paramount Chief of Ejisu

The Paramount Chief of Ejisu, Nana Afrane Okese IV, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries will be won by the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

Nana Okese IV, who made remarks when Alan and his campaign team called on him, told the NPP presidential hopeful and his supporters not to be afraid by the current happening in the race because he (Alan) would eventually emerge victorious.



He pledged his support to Alan, adding that he is ready to challenge any person who thinks Alan would not be the winner in the flagbearership race.



“I know it would be well. They (the opponents of Alan) know that it shall be well. Don’t be afraid of anybody, I am here and I support you.



“You have my full support either financially, physically or spiritually, so don’t be afraid.



“I am also telling the people who support you that they should be afraid because everything would go well. The stool also supports you… come and challenge me if you want,” he said in Twi.

10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A delegate conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



