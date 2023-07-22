NPP flagebearship race: I'm a grandson of Dombo but I endorse Alan – Dr Yelviel Baligi

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lambussie, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, has refuted the assertion by some factions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must be made the flagbearer of the party to honour the party's Dombo tradition.

According to the MP, he is a grandson of Simon Diedong Dombo, a founding member of the Northern Peoples Party, who played a critical role in the formation of the NPP, but he does not agree with the suggestion making the vice president the flagbearer of the NPP would honour his grandfather.



“If there is anybody that can be traced to the Dombo family or the Dombo blood in the current 8th parliament, it would be me. I’m a grandson of the Dombos," he said.



He further said, “So, if today, something that is supposed to be meant for the Dombos, if Dombo's grandson decides to support a different person then you should know that there are reasons. There are reasons."



“Our people say if your brother can not do something for all of you, please don’t let the person embarrass your family,” he added.



The grandson of Dombo said that he supports the presidential bid of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, because he thinks he (Alan) is the right person to lead the country.

“I have recognised the competence in Alan Kyerematen, I have recognised the excellence in his delivery,” he said.



