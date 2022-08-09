NPP footsoldiers respond to Akufo-Addo's decision not to reshuffle his ministers

NPP footsoldiers

New Patriotic Party footsoldiers under the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) group have bemoaned the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reshuffle his ministers.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the Executive Secretary of AFFA, Kwaku Takyi Adomako, popularly known as Sir Obama, said that the grassroots of the party are disappointed with the president's recent statement on not reshuffling his ministers.



AFFA earlier added their voice to the long list of Ghanaians who had called on the president to reorganisation his government.



The group argued that the president had to, as a matter of urgency, reshuffle his appointees to re-energise his government.



But responding to these calls in an interview on North Star FM, President Akufo-Addo said those calling for a reshuffle might be persons looking for job opportunities and some NDC members whose actions may be aimed at undermining the government.



He also said that his ministers had performed well and, therefore, had no good reason to reshuffle them despite the pressure.



"Many of them, for me, have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to heed the call," Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to this, Sir Obama said that the president's decision was unsatisfactory because they expected him to at least oust ministers chasing presidential ambitions.



According to adomonline.com, Sir Obama added that footsoldiers respect the president's decision since it is his prerogative to appoint or sack ministers of state.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







IB/SEA