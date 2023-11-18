NPP gives ¢200k toward Otumfuo's 'Save KATH' fundraiser, warns against politicising

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justine Kodua Frimpong, has appealed to Ghanaians not to politicise the fundraising initiative of Asante monarch OtumfuoOsei Tutu II for the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Mr Frimpong emphasised the need for collective efforts, transcending political affiliations, to address the deteriorating state of the tertiary hospital, which serves over ten regions in Ghana.



KATH currently faces infrastructure deficiencies that significantly impact healthcare delivery, with essential machines out of order.



In response to the challenges, the Asante monarch initiated the campaign to raise GH¢10 million for the hospital.

Speaking after the NPP's donation of GH¢200,000 to the initiative, Mr Kodua urged corporate bodies to contribute toward the cause.



He emphasised the non-partisan nature of health, stating, "At this point, we don’t need to be partisan because health does not matter whether you are NDC or NPP, and so we are calling on our brothers from the NDC and the other parties to support the project."



The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, echoed the call for concerted efforts to address the hospital’s challenges, highlighting the limited equipment for managing critical conditions, such as machines for dialysis sessions.