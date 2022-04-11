NPP gov't has handled economy well despite COVID - FixingTheCountry Movement backs Bawumia

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, Convener Fixing The Country Movement

FixingTheCountry Movement, a group with affiliation to the governing New Patriotic Party has questioned the competence of members of the National Democratic Congress to respond to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s address on the economy.

According to the group, the NDC lack men with the requisite knowledge to appreciate the views by Dr Bawumia and offer credible alternatives.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, April 4, 2022, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, the convenor of the group defended the economic policies of the Akufo-Addo led government, stressing that the government has managed the economy well.



He bemoaned the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the economic, citing similar situations in other countries.



“Is it not the case that the pandemic-related economic recession is slowly ravaging the world economy? From Asia to the Far East, all the way to Europe and the Americas, there's frightening economic downturn with consumers feeling the effects as inflation reaches a 30-year high and a record price for gas, groceries, utilities, etc, in the US for instance.



“In the UK, there's a rising inflation, energy bills going up by 50%, mortgages going up with today's Bank of England rate hike, Council Tax going up, national health levy going up as a result of the pandemic. The European Union just last month proposed three new EU-wide taxes to help to repay the joint government borrowing in the 27-nation bloc for their 800 billion euro ($904 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund.

That notwithstanding, Owusu Bempah reckons the Akufo-Addo government has through the use of home-grown polices kept the economy from collapsing.



“As it is, smart governments the world over are finding solace in home grown tax policies in order to avert economic disaster. Ghana is no exception and the Akufo-Addo administration has been doing a lot to rally Ghanaians around the Flag irrespective of our political differences and help build a better society,” he said.



Owusu Bempah noted further that unlike the Akufo-Addo government who had to grapple with external factors such COVID-19 and others, the Mahama-led government steered the country’s economy into a ditch despite encountering none of these challenges.



“At this juncture, ladies and gentlemen, let's juxtapose Mahama's 'Dumsor economy' between 2012 to 2016 as against the experiences of Akufo-Addo's Guggisberg economy.



“Under Mahama's government, Ghana undergone a self-defeating program of austerity, with embargo on employment, mismanagement of the economy; stagnation in the agricultural sector, decline in manufacturing, maintaining an unstable exchange rate, cancelling teacher and nursing trainee allowances and unprecedented energy crisis that lasted for 4years,” he said.