NPP government has created corruption pandemic amid COVID – Mahama’s aide

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo is a lawyer and member of the NDC

The NPP government is superintending over a corruption pandemic

Government expenditure on COVID presented to Parliament



NDC vows to probe expenditure



Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the government of gross financial impropriety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He described the levels of corruption as having reached pandemic levels when he made submissions on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show that aired on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.



Edudzi cited ‘outrageous’ expenditure figures relayed by Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to Parliament as the basis for his assertion.

“This COVID has created a health pandemic and a corruption pandemic. The Minister of Health and his officials appeared before the Health Committee of Parliament to justify their 2022 budget… they were telling us that they had expended 32 million cedis on meetings and conferences.



“In the era of COVID, when there is greater advocacy on zoom meetings, were they using the 32 million Ghana cedis to buy data? The expenses are just ridiculous,” he charged.



He also cited other expenditure values like 254 million cedis on hand sanitisers, 127 million cedis on nose masks and 197 million cedis on tissue.



“So you cannot in on breadth be telling us to sacrifice, we should tighten our belt and we should burden share; when you have not demonstrated that you are willing to sacrifice for the people,” he added.