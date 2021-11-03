NPP government's focus is creating wealth for Ghanaians – Communicator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Solomon Owusu has asked Ghanaians to support the policies of the Akufo-Addo government to help reduce poverty in the country.

Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, Owusu urged Ghanaians to believe in the government, saying the second term of the NPP will continue the projects that could not be completed in their first term.



President Akufo-Addo, who won a second term with only a small majority in parliament, has since been under pressure as the country struggles with economic troubles which have been blamed on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the challenges that led to tax hikes early this year coupled with incessant fuel prices, the government anticipates an economic turnaround soon as a way to get the NPP to be in power beyond the 2024 elections.



Owusu believes the government is relentless in putting the economy back on track as some of their policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), the One District, One Factory (1D1F) spearheaded by Trades Minister Alan Kyeremanten would help boost the economy as the homegrown policies begin to blossom.

“We just entered the first year of our second term, so I will plead with Ghanaians to exercise patience a bit as we put things in shape,” Owusu appealed, saying “We are focused on working in the interest of Ghanaians.”



He continued, “we promised to formalize the economy and use digitization to move the economy forward and that is why we digitized the application of passports, brought on board a swift system for applying for drivers licenses and also implemented mobile money interoperability…All these have had a great impact on the economy and we are moving to deliver on our promises to Ghanaians.”



His comment comes at a time Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia is speaking on the successes the government has achieved in the digital space as well as highlighting the road map of the Akufo-Addo government to economic recovery.