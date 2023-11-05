NPP has a lot of work to do to 'break the 8' – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has emphasized that the party has a lot of work to do to be able to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

Otchere-Darko made this assertion in Kyebi in the Eastern Region during the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.



He emphasized that the residents of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s constituency came out in their numbers to cast their votes in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“What is known now is that the president's constituency, they came out to vote massively for the vice president, it shows that they had confidence in his vice,” he said in an interview with TV3.



When asked whether this massive endorsement would be sufficient for the NPP to "break the eight," a term often used to describe the party's efforts to break the trend of alternating power with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after eight years of administration, Otchere-Darko acknowledged a challenge ahead.



He stated, "They have a lot of work to do (to break the eight), but it starts from endorsing the candidates massively, that is how it starts… but they have a lot of work to do, but it's doable."

He added “But one thing to bear in mind, it shows that the top and the bottom are behind him (Dr Bawumia)."



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed over the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



President Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





NPP has a lot of work to do to break the 8 but it starts with endorsing the candidate massively so that it's easy to put people together - @GabbyDarko #ElectionCommandCentre #NPPDecides #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/lEvbwC9Wk9 — #3NewsGH (@3NewsGH) November 4, 2023

AM/SARA



