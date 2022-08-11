NPP has added corruption as one of our cultural values - Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, NDC communications team

A member of the NDC communications team, Beatrice Annan, has said corruption in the country is so rampant under the Akufo-Addo administration that it has become part of the country’s cultural values.

According to her, despite government calls for Ghanaians to promote locally made goods and poultry, the government conspired with the CEO of Labianca company to import frozen foods into the country.



She said if the country has a system where the president presides over a cancerous system and says he is proud of the outstanding performance of his appointees, then there is a huge problem.



She urged Ghanaians to muster the courage to speak out against cancer in the country rather than justify crimes.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on August 11, 2022, she said, “We live in a country where, as we speak, the NPP has added corruption as part of our cultural values, because there is no shame, no principle, no conscience associated with the dealing with the NPP and its agents assigned to representatives. Because this Labianca matter started as early as 2014 at the time this government was telling us to promote local farmers, but they have connived with their financier; Labianca is just not the CEO of the Labianca company, she is a financier of the NPP and I can tell you for a fact. I have evidence to prove that. You see, the Special Prosecutor's report is even scanty because the deals are even dirtier than the Special Prosecutor limited himself to. We have a very close source… it started with one, invading taxes, which is crime.”



Backgroound

Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member, over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million, which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state, has been retrieved.



NYA/BOG