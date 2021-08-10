NPP has been the best party under the 4th Republic – Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu was NPP National Chairman between 2005 - 2010

• A former national chairman of ruling NPP has claimed superiority as being the better governing party under the 4th Republic

• The party plans to maintain that ‘feat’ according to a former National Chairman



• NPP is currently working to remain in power beyond the tenure of president Akufo-Addo which ends in 2024



Since the return to multi-party democracy in Ghanain 1992, two parties have dominated the political landscape by way of electoral successes.



The two are the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, who have alternated in the presidency in an eight-year cycle.



Peter Mac Manu, a former NPP national chairman has as expected advanced that his party remains the best for the country over the last close to three decades of democratic rule.



“I can tell you on record, that if you look at where we started from, 1992 to date, we are the best party and we will continue to be the best party in this country.

When asked whether the outcome of the 2020 election was the party’s best performance, he responded: “I wouldn’t say it is our best performance but even under this, we won first round.”



GhanaWeb monitored comments Mac Manu made on the August 8, 2021 edition of Joy News’ ‘The Probe’ programme when he spoke about a myriad of issues around the NPP’s 29th anniversary.



The NDC kicked off the 4th Republic with two terms under the Jerry John Rawlings government that ended in 2000, enter the first NPP government of John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 – 2008.



NDC returned with another eight years shared between late John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama.



The current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is the second NPP government which will expire in 2024. The party has started plans to ensure that they break the 8-year cycle where a ruling party is relegated into opposition.



