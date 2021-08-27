NPP has better records than the NDC – John Boadu

John Boadu is General Secretary of the NPP

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has said that his party has a much better record than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said they do not even compare themselves with the NDC because in his view, the largest opposition party does not have any credible record to compare with.



“The 4th Republic is more mature than mere slogans. The good voters of Ghana expect concrete actions from politicians. That is what the NPP is showing with consistency.



“The 2024 shall be fought and won on records, and not who can insult his opponent the most. No amount of political mudslinging and fact twisting can change the fact of the incompetence of John Mahama and his cohorts.



“We are focused on building a Ghana of opportunities and prosperity for all, and Isha Allahu, we shall get there,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday August 26.



Mr Buadu cautioned the Presidential Candidate of the NDC in last year’s election John Mahama against deceiving the people of this country.

He accused Mr Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mr Mahama had called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the developmental needs of the newly created North East region.



He said this while speaking at a gathering of party executives and supporters at Nalerigu, during his thank you tour.



He explained that infrastructural projects are what makes a region and not just boundaries demarcating regions.



“You cannot just create regions in the name. The regions must be worthy of being called regions. And it is the infrastructure that makes a region a region.”

“If you go to Tamale you will know that this is the Northern Region, if you go to Bolga you know that this is the Upper East Region. If you come to Nalerigu it is a shadow of a region”, adding “we don’t only need the regional boundaries to be re-drawn; we need regional infrastructure so that when you come you will say yes, this is the North East Region.”



But Mr Boadu said “We are really not worried about his distraction because our president is focused on delivering his mandate.



“He has turned his so-called thank you tour into election campaign. Yes he has the right to campaign but he should play by the rules of engagement.



“He has no right to deceive the people of this country by twisting facts.