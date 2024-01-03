NPP has done well; we deserve another term – Education Minister

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reportedly stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) deserves to be retained in power.

According to him, Ghanaians must vote to keep the NPP in power during the 2024 general election because of the good works of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, citinews.room.com reports.



The minister, who is reported to have made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the Osei Adutwum Senior High School in Bosomtwe after presenting cash and other items to widows, went on to list the successes of the Akufo-Addo government which he indicated are reason enough for Ghanaians to vote for the new leader of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“My word to voters is that there is no constitutional provision that says you can’t do beyond eight. Our government has done well, come to education, we have free secondary education, free TVET, now the transformation of public schools and if you look at our track record in health, in industry, in every sector, we deserve another term.



“So, what we are saying is that Ghanaians should vote for NPP under the leadership of the now-flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. So, it is our hope that voters will look at what we have done and based on that, make a decision to keep NPP in power for the next 4 to 8 years and beyond,” he is quoted to have said by citinewsroom.com.



Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, also touted the achievement of the government in his constituency, particularly in the education sector.



“Bosomtwe is on track and becoming a learning hub in the country. It will be a place where students come to learn and acquire knowledge and skills. I want it to be second to none in Ghana and probably West Africa in terms of the concentration of education facilities and education opportunities. If you come to Bosomtwe now, our technical institutes and high schools are about 12. We believe that if we continue to build on that and strengthen the existing schools, we can truly make this the learning hub of Ghana where students come to learn and acquire skills irrespective of where they come from.”

The minister indicated that the education investment by the Akufo-Addo government in his constituency would yield the needed dividend in the near future.



“Beyond 2024, you are going to see a transformed Bosomtwe, a place where we have more engineers per capita than any other place in Ghana. If we work well, any place in Africa. So our goal is to make sure that this becomes the centrepiece when you talk about education not just in Ghana but in Africa and probably in the world. I believe that parents have a role to play in terms of ensuring that their children, and grandchildren, go through education,” he said.



