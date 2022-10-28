NPP has factored Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo into its agenda to ‘break the 8’

Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo

A former Minister for Manpower and Labour Relations who is also running for the position of National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on the delegates of the party to stand up against the re-election and election bids of Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

According to Nii Armah Ashitey, the two individuals lack integrity and must not be voted for come December 17 2022, national delegates' congress.



He said the two don't deserve to be in the race for the election of national officers to prosecute the 2024 general elections.



“Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who is seeking re-election and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is the current General Secretary of the party and seeking to be elected as National Chairman of the NDC have been factored into the governing New Patriotic Party’s agenda of breaking 8,” he asserted and added that the NPP is comfortable with the two at the helm of affairs.



He contested that the two lack the integrity to lead the party going into 2024.



He was categorical in saying that the party cannot win the 2024 general elections with any of these people at the helm of affairs.

“I’m a man of integrity and I have all my life worked for the party and I cannot be compromised by the NPP. The party interest is more paramount to me than any other individual interest,” he stated.



Mr Ashitey made this call for the delegates to show the two individuals the red card and vote for him massively speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, October 27 2022.



“As a cadre of high repute, I cannot be compromised,” he advertised.



Citing an example to buttress his argument, he alleged that during the by-elections in Ayawaso West-Wougon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Ofosu Ampofo chicken out of the race because NPP compromised him.



He strongly noted this will never happen under his watch as national chairman of the party.

He added that what happened in Ayawaso West-Wuogon was demoralising to the support base of the party.



He promised to set up a 30-man committee of elders that will police the activities of the elected officers adding that the party cannot be left in the hands of elected officers like it currently is.



He disclosed that when Rawlings was alive he was playing such roles for the party