NPP has initiated more social intervention programs than any party in Ghana’s history - John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has claimed that the elephant family holds the record as a champion of social intervention programs in the country.

Speaking at the party’s 29th-anniversary, the chief scribe said despite NPP’s center-right ideology, the party, has implemented more social intervention programs than any other political party in the history of this country.



Mr. Boadu opined that the NPP despite, its ideology, cares for this country and the poor, and there is no party in Ghana that has implemented social intervention programs other than the elephant party.



Touting their so-called achievements, he said former President John Agyekum Kufuor implemented the National Health Insurance Scheme that birthed free maternal care, livelihood for the poor, and provided the capitation grant and Ghana School Feeding program.



He said the NPP under Kufuor undertook pension reforms, instilling sanity and bringing relief to pensioners, introduced the cocoa mass spraying exercise.



About what President Nana Akufo-Addo has achieved, he said the president has also introduced innovative social intervention programs with the free senior high school policy being one of his greatest legacies.

John Boadu went on to state that the free SHS was designed to provide a literate society, which will ensure technical and vocational innovations to feed the industrialization drive of the NPP government.



He further mentioned the one constituency one ambulance policy, the drone service delivery service for the distribution of medical supplies.



According to him, the NPP has restored the teacher and nursing training allowances, introduced allowances for Arabic instructors under the National Volunteers program.



The Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) he, added has also created jobs for 100,000 youth of Ghana.