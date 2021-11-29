NPP has lost touch with the people of Ghana – NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Bia East Constituency, Richard Acheampong

The final day for the deliberation of the 2022 Budget was scheduled for Friday, November 26. However, the Majority members of Parliament have delayed the process for the possible approval of their proposed budget.

Hence, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin placed procedures on hold for 30 minutes to enquire the cause of the Majority’s delay.



Richard Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Bia East Constituency in the Western Region believes, the Majority Members of Parliament have delayed their presence to the chamber because they perceive the 2022 Budget would be rejected by Ghanaians.



He supposed, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost touch with Ghanaians and blamed their delay to get seated in the chambers on their fear of losing the vote to approval the budget.

“Today was supposed to be the final day for discussion of the budget and the Majority side decided to delay the procedures for whatever reason. Anyway it’s normal business for Parliamentarians and I don’t know what magic they’re trying to cast, at the end of the day it is the voice of the ordinary Ghanaian that would stand out.



"Ghanaians have been clear with their stand on the Budget, so the NPP should be humble enough to redefine it and address the press to ensure peace in the country. This country is a Democratic state, therefore it’s not always that Majority will be right, sometimes The Minority will have some sense to reason. They have clearly lost touch and popularity among Ghanaians,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben.



He further mentioned the Speaker of Parliament was not made aware of any development from the NPP side, hence, making it necessary to suspend sitting for few minutes, and demand answers from the Majority side of Parliament.