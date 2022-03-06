NPP has much to learn from Barbados' Labour Party which won all seats in Parliament - Akufo-Addo

5
President Akufo Addo Addressing A Delegation.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a lot to learn from Barbados Labour Party considering they won all the seats in Parliament in their recently held elections.

Akufo-Addo made this known during the 65th Independence Day Celebration after the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley addressed Ghanaians in Cape Coast.

In Akufo-Addo's congratulatory message to Mia Mottley, he said “I also congratulate you for your spectacular victory in the recent general elections in your country where for the second successive time your party under your leadership swept all 30 seats of your country’s legislature. Clearly, we in the New Patriotic Party have much to learn from the Barbados Labour Party.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley won a second term in office by a landslide victory after the Barbados Labor Party (BLP) secured all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.

The victory gives the nation’s first female leader, a second five-year term as prime minister. A majority of 16 seats was required for a win, and Mottley achieved the same sweep when her party won elections in 2018.

Reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Prime Party while he urged the NPP to learn from them.

