NPP has no leader – Fmr Assembly Member

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station Chairman of the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lawrence Adu, believes the party has no competent persons championing their cause in the region.

He argues it is a known fact the NPP does not have a leader in the Ashanti Region.



“We don’t have a leader in the Ashanti Region and that is a fact. We don’t have a leader in the region and that is our problem,” he declared.



Asked if the popular Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi did not fit the profile of party leader in the region, he cried out, “He is not a chairman. To become a chairman one has to make sure the party whilst in power will do more than is expected of them by the region. You have to ensure we enjoy a high level of development but Wontumi is just being glorified in the region and nothing else.”



According to him, the people in the Ashanti Region are mad at the NPP because they have not received their fair share of development “and this is because the party’s leadership in the region is not working. They are not lobbying to get us the development required.”



In an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben Political talk show aired on Happy98.9FM and hosted by Don Kwabena Prah, Lawrence Adu intimated, “Floods have hit the Kumasi Central Market and several other places in the region and that is affecting us but what has the regional chair of the party done? Instead of ensuring this is fixed, he has done nothing.”

Commenting on the upcoming Ashanti Regional delegates conference, he admitted that Chairman Wontumi will not retain his position because “he is not a listening leader. We are going in for Odeneho Kwaku Appiah because he has the Ashanti Region at heart and is ready to listen to anyone on how to make the region work again.”



All is set for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to organize its annual delegates’ conference.



Scheduled for Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, the conference is expected to bring together over 799 delegates from all 47 constituencies.



Regional executives, as well as members of the Regional Council of Elders, will also be present to deliberate on matters of the party and look forward to the future.