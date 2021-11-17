NPP has reduced the suffering of Ghanaians - Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta has praised the NPP government

He said government programmes have lessened the suffering of Ghanaians



Ofori-Atta said the government cares for Ghanaians



Despite complaints made by some Ghanaians that they are living in hardship under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated otherwise.



According to him, there has been a reduction of hardship on Ghanaians since President Akufo-Addo assumed office.



He cited the reduction in electricity tariffs, the establishment of NABCo, absorption of BECE and WASSCE registrations, reduction of inflation among others to buttress his claim.

Speaking on the floor of parliament during the 2022 budget presentation, Ken Ofori-Atta said, "Mr. Speaker, we promised to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians when we came into office and we did just that when we came into office.



"Specifically, the Government of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reduced electricity tariffs cumulatively by 10.9% compared to a cumulative increase of 264% under the NDC, Provided free water for households for April, May June of 2020, doubled the Capitation Grant (From GH¢4.5 to GH¢10), Established the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of 100,000 graduates to build the job skills of our graduates to be absorbed into the workforce, created jobs and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector; over 295,000 people recruited...



"Abolished fees for postgraduate medical training in Ghana, increased the share of the DACF to persons with disabilities by 50%, exempted Kayayei from market tolls, ensured the implementation of our pledge of employing 50% of the persons who manage the country’s toll booths from amongst Persons with Disabilities, expanded the LEAP by 150,000 beneficiaries, expanded School Feeding from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children, and also increased the amount spent on each child by 25 percent," he stated.



He added that a total of GHC21 billion has been spent to save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors.



The finance minister said that the governing New Patriotic Party is committed to ensuring that an enabling environment is created for Ghanaians.

"Mr. Speaker, while we have not eliminated suffering, we have done more in terms of social interventions than any other government since 1992 and certainly more in this regard than the NDC governments. We will therefore continue to work towards mitigating the burdens imposed by the global impact of COVID-19 on Ghanaians as we also commit to tackle the social ills of expenditure control, corruption, recurring leakages and low productivity...



"We shall work with Labour and Employers to institute a national labour conference to promote productivity in all its forms," Ken Ofori-Atta pointed out.







