NPP has track record of electoral violence - NDC Communicator on party's internal elections

Ahmed Agbenyadzi, Deputy Communication Director of the NDC

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party, NPP has been described as chaotic and only interested in intimidations as far as elections are concerned in Ghana.

The description comes at the back of unforeseen and chaotic scenes that have characterized the ongoing internal elections of the NPP.



The NPP has opened nomination for polling station executives election but has been marred with confusion and misunderstanding, a situation that has prompted national executives of the party to respond accordingly.



Meanwhile, in an interview on Bryt FM news with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, the Deputy Communication Director of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Ahmed Agbenyadzi slammed the NPP for periodically involving in chaotic scenes anytime there is an election, being internal or national.



He mentioned the incident of the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon where some persons were killed and others sustained several degrees of injuries.

"Abronoma, do you remember what happened at Ayawaso during the by-election where some Ghanaians lost their lives because of votes. The NPP is only interested in winning power but does not think about the welfare of the citizens" he stressed.



Mr. Agbenyadzi again emphasized happenings in the 2020 general elections where some incidents of criminality were recorded and blamed it on the insensitive nature of the Akufo-Addo led government.



He stated, "President Akufo-Addo has earned the acronym as a human rights lawyer but look at the series of human rights abuse that have been recorded under his tenure".