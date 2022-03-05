NPP hasn’t abused any right of journalists – Abronye to NDC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe best known as ‘Abronye DC’, has denied the allegation made against the government to the extent that, it is abusing the rights and freedoms of journalists in the country.

According to the politician, it is untrue the government is harassing media practitioners in the country, as claimed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat to investigate and subsequently sanction the current administration over abuse of what they described as bad governance and abuse of human rights.



Following the petition, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022, said, apart from political opponents, several journalists have been arrested and detained under President Akufo-Addo terming it as “structural, institutional and systemic forms of violence.”



He cited the recent arrest of some journalists including Accra FM’s Kwabena Bobbie Ansah for the publication of false news and offensive conduct and Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie who was sentenced for two weeks and fined GH¢3,000 for contempt of court.

However, reacting to the NDC’s, claims on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Mr. Baffoe believes the court act passed in 1993 is clear therefore there hasn’t been any persecution as alleged by the opposition party let alone abusing the rights of journalist.



“There is no persecution and we have not abused any right of journalist in the country so any journalist who feels his right has been abused should go to the law court and fight because anyone is entitled to a lawyer.”



Abronye is therefore challenging the NDC to point out one case that goes contrary to the provisions of the 1992 constitution which talks about giving a fair trial under article 19.



He thus questioned the basis for the NDC’s claims since their petition does not contain the said abuse of journalists.