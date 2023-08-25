NPP hasn’t lived up to 2016 hype that brought us into power – Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has restated his support for the flagbearership bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Bawumia is the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in 2024 because of how hard things are in the country.



He stated in an interview on Peace FM (August 24, 2023) that the party had failed to meet the expectation of Ghanaians prior to winning the 2016 polls and coming into office in 2017.



“I am saying without any prejudice to the other candidates, that if NPP doesn’t take Bawumia into the election, the way things are hard and frustration and despondency is high…



“Plus, the fact that expectations of Ghanaians that they had in the NPP, in all honesty, we haven’t been able to meet it. Having said that, there is no need to compare NDC to the NPP in terms of governance. Doing so, is a mistake,” he added.



The NPP is in a search for a flagbearer going into the 2024 general elections. A special delegates congress slated for August 26 will pick the five aspirants to finally contest in a November 4 primary to elect a successor for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some of the main contenders include Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



