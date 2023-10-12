NPP hasn’t neglected Ashanti Region - Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not neglected the Ashanti Region as speculated, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has said.

He stated that since assuming political power in 2017, the government has executed a lot of developmental projects, with other projects ongoing and others still coming.



Simon Osei Mensah's comments came to address the Asante Youth Association (AYA) one-month ultimatum issued to the government to urgently resume work on abandoned projects in the region.



In a press conference on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the group threatened to embark on a massive protest against the government if it fails to comply for neglecting its “stronghold territory”.



The association is also calling on the government to prioritize development in the region, lamenting that the Akufo-Addo-led government has neglected the area despite it being the New Patriotic Party’s stronghold.



Simon Osei Mensah on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, revealed that he will organize sector-by-sector press conferences every month to make known the government’s projects executed in the region.



“Starting from December 2023, I will trumpet the developmental projects done in the health sector in the region for the people to appreciate the good works of the government”, he told the host, Captain Koda.

Simon Osei Mensah attributed the halting of some projects in the region to a lack of funding, due to the ongoing negotiation between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The projects include Phase 2 and 3 of the Kumasi International Airport, Phase of Kejetia Redevelopment Projects, and the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



On the Suame 4-tier interchange, Simon Osei Mensah stated that its suspension is a result of the redesigning of the project by the construction firm, Rango.



Simon Osei Mensah touching on uncompleted and abandoned roads in the region attributed some to the failure of the government to settle arrears owed the contractors and poor performances.



“The 55km Obuasi-Daatano-Manso Nkwanta-Anwiankwanta road is halted because the government owns the contractor, Joshob Construction Co. Ltd., Asabea Construction Ltd working on the Atwima Tekyiman-Denkyemouso road has its contract terminated for poor performance,” he added.



Simon Osei Mensah assured that the government will do everything possible within its means to mobilize funding for the completion of all ongoing projects in the region.