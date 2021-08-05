NPP hatching plans to break 8 years per party voting pattern - Freddie Blay

• Freddie Blay has announced the NPP's plans to retain power in 2024

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared its intentions to consolidate their gains and break the eight-year standardise voting patterns cemented by Ghanaian electorates over the years.



According to the National Chairman, Freddie Blay, the party has already hatched plans to ensure that they continue to hold on to the reins of government for another four years.



He said though the voting pattern in Ghana has always been one which the electorate grants parties eight years in all for political parties, the NPP is confident of making a decisive change in 2024.

Speaking at the party’s 29th anniversary marked in Accra, August 5, 2021, “We have reason to be proud of our achievements, yes! But how do we ensure that it is sustained? How do you ensure our continued relevance and above all how do we sustain the trust of the rank and file of our party to work hard to ensure that the people of Ghana will return us to power in 2024. In effect how do we break the eight-year cycle and ensure 12 years and beyond in government.”



Adding that, “these are some of the challenges that we face as we prepare ourselves not just for 2024 but for the future of our party.”



Mr Blay indicated that the NPP has proven itself a formidable force in Ghana’s electoral politics as they have carved a significant niche in Ghana’s history.







“More importantly let us use our anniversary to re-energise to ensure that we sustain power to prevent Ghana from sliding back into the claws of incompetence of our opponents,” he added.

The leadership said the party chose to hold a rather small anniversary celebration due to the re-emergence of the COVID-19.







