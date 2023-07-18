NPP headquarters has no honour because they are broke – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has disclosed that the party is in dire financial straits.

He claimed without evidence that the NPP headquarters was bankrupt to the extent that the premises has no honour.



Agyapong was speaking at Wenchi during a campaign stop at the home of former Prime Minister of Ghana Kofi Abrefa Busia.



The MP pledged that he was ready to build the party into a viable entity just as the Busia did with the likes of BJ da Rocha.



“How Prof. Busia along with da Rocha, built the party especially by strengthening the national headquarters, is admirable and those are the footsteps I want to follow. If by God’s will I am elected, I will ensure that I build the party like Busia did.

“In recent times… the party headquarters has no honour, because they are broke. They have nothing,” he stressed adding that it was time to follow the Busia template of creating businessmen like the Siaws, Kwawus Motors, Boakye Mattress etc.



Agyapong and his entourage later paid homage at the burial place of the late Prime Minister before laying wreaths on his tomb.



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

Ken Ohene Agyapong paid a glowing tribute to the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, a Ghanaian political leader and educator who also served as Prime Minister of Ghana from 1969 to 1972 as part of his listening tour to the Bono Region.



He also used the occasion to visit the family of the… pic.twitter.com/E7Cjlsywpf — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) July 16, 2023

