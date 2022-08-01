NPP holds 30th anniversary thanksgiving service

VP Bawumia and wife Samira at the event

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently holding its National Thanksgiving Service to climax its 30th anniversary.

The venue for the occasion is the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



Party big wigs including Vice President Bawumia, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Kodua are all in attendance.





