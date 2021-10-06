NPP holds annual regional conference in Yendi

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its annual regional delegates’ conference Yendi in the Northern Region.

The 153 delegates, 17 each from the nine constituencies were drawn from Yendi, Gushiegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Zabzugu, Tatale/Sanguli, Mion, Saboba and Kpandai within the Eastern Corridor of the Northern region.



The Regional Council of Elders, Regional Patrons, Ministers, Former ministers, Former Ambassadors, MMDCEs, Members of Parliament of the Party, members of other political parties also attended.



Matters discussed included; consideration and approval of accounts, deliberation on the state of the party for consideration, resolution/ recommendation for consideration by the annual delegates conference.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu the Northern Regional Minister on behalf of all the chiefs of the Northern Region received the delegates to the conference, reminding them that NPP was a great party of the Region and urged them to focus on its performance in the prevailing peace created by President Akufo-Addo by solving the Dagbon chieftaincy issues.



He said the aim of the party was to break “8” years and the Region had confirmed all the MMDCES re-nominated and the new ones for the first time and called on them to respect the choices of the President.

Alhaji Mohammed Baatima Samba, the Northern regional chairman of the party said the conference was the future of the party and commended the people of the Region for a peaceful 2020 general election.



Mr. John Boadu the General Secretary of the party said their constitution mandated them to hold the National Annual conference and it was only NPP that was organizing such conferences in the 275 constituencies.



He commended them for more than 120,000 votes they had in the 2020 elections through their hard work and for winning 16 out of 31 constituencies.



He urged members to learn to forgive one another within the party to break 8 years and called on them to support President Nana Akufo Addo to succeed and pave way for the next candidate.



Mr. Fred Wari of Office of Vice President, Dean of MMDCES, Parliamentary caucus also delivered messages.