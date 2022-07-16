NPP in a better shape than what we inherited – Blay

Outgoing National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Freddie Blay says the leadership of the party has transformed the image of the party better than it inherited.

Speaking at the ongoing annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Blay maintained the NPP is more attractive now.



Touching on the legacy and success of his team, the outgoing National Chairman highlighted delivering two victories in the Presidential elections for the NPP.



He urged all to continue to remain united and focus on the challenging task of “Breaking the 8” adding all members and sympathizers should be willing to make the needed sacrifices ahead of the 2024 elections.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend to elect national executives.



There are 47 aspirants vying for 10 positions at the national level. A total of 6,730 delegates will be casting their votes at 20 polling centres at the venue.



Watch the proceedings live above.



The aspirants:



Chairperson contestants:



Stephen Ayesu Ntim



George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah



Stephen Asamoah Boateng



Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama



Sammy Crabbe

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi



Akwasi Osei-Adjei



General secretary contestants:



John Boadu



Justin Kodua Frimpong



Iddrisu Musah



Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh



Frederick Opare-Ansah



Women’s Organiser contestants:



Kate Gyamfua



Ellen Ama Daaku



Hajia Sawudata



National Treasurer contestants:

Mary Posch-Oduro



Dr Charles Dwamena



Dr Yusif Tedam



Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah



National Organiser contestants:



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover



Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)



Bright Essilfie Kumi



Seth Adu-Adjei



Eric Amoako Twum



Nana Owusu Fordjour



Vice chairperson contestants:



Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie



Nuworsu Ken-Wood



Ismail Yahuza



McJewells Annan



Danquah Smith Buttey



Edmond Oppong-Peprah



Kiston Akomeng



Dereck Kwaku Nkansah



Alhaji Masawudu Osman



National youth organiser contestants:



Abanga Fusani Yakubu



Salam Mohammed Mustapha



Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng



National Nasara coordinator contestants:



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa



Haruna Maiga



Abdul-Muazu Kunata



Awal Mohammed



Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo



Haruna Ishmael







