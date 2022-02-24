NPP in talks to decide fate of Adwoa Safo

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
A member of the National Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) George Ayisi says deliberations are ongoing within the party to determine the next line of action regarding the embattled Dome- Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo's issue in Parliament
Speaking via zoom, he said no decision has yet been made on whether to maintain or initiate processes to declare her seat vacant.
"I know for a fact the party leadership is still deliberating on the matter but we haven’t taken any decision on that matter yet but it is something that we are seriously looking at”, he noted.
