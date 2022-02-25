NPP internal elections: Stop blaming minor incidents on Alan-Bawumia hopes - Govt Spokesperson

Government Spokesperson, Abdul El Samed

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Government Spokesperson and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Hon. Abdul El Samed disagrees with critics attributing the minor misunderstanding in the party's polling station nomination process to the upcoming presidential race of the party.

According to him, the minor incidents recorded across the country have nothing to do with the presidential ambitions of both the Vice President, Mahamadu Bawumia, and Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten.



However, he has described the incidents as a normal attitude that comes up during such internal elections of every political party even though, he was not happy with the developments.



Debating on the happenings in the NPP's ongoing polling stations internal elections on Koforidua Based Bryt FM "Ebesi Sen" political show, Hon. Abdul El Samed accepted the fact that some of the incidents could have been avoided by was also quick to add that, the party had learned a lot going into the Constituency, Regional and National elections respectively.



"Despite the fact that there were a few minor issues, I don't think the opposition NDC should rejoice over it because it serves as a great lesson to them as they prepare for theirs" he stated.

He again denied earlier submission by the opposition representative that the NPP had an agreement to allow Alan Kyeremanten to succeed President Akufo-Addo after his term expires during the party's internal elections to choose a candidate to replace then-President John Agyekum Kuffuor.



The representative of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC Francis Tetteh had earlier attributed the happenings in the NPP's elections to the perceived presidential candidate battle between the Vice President and the Trade minister on who to lead the party come 2024.



He argued it has led to the creation of camps within the NPP which is likely to affect the party in the 2024 general elections.