NPP is a national party – Joe Ghartey

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Joe Ghartey

In a meeting with the Volta Region Executive Committee held at Ho on July 13th 2923, under the distinguished Chairmanship of the Volta Region Chairman, Makafui Kofi Waanya, Joe Ghartey has stated the NPP is a National Party.

He reminded the gathering that the United Party of UP where the NPP traces its tradition was formed by various political parties merging in the United Party. The various political parties in opposition to the CPP merged to form



the UPThe UP was outdoored at Kumasi on 1st December 1957.



Joe Ghartey told the gathering that two of the seven Political Parties that merged to form the UP were from the Votta Region. Namely the Togoland Congress Party (TCP) and the Anlo Youth Organisation (AYO).



Joe Ghartey said Volta Region was part of the formation of the UP and it was about time they took the right place in the Party. They were part of the foundation members.



He thanked the Executives and all previous executives at all levels for their hard work over the years saying that as one former Regional Chairman, Ken Wood Noworsu said ” we fight for each vote in the Volta Region. Joe Ghartey recounted his long association with the Volta Region which pre dated the introduction of Party Politics. He told the meeting that by the early eighties he was spending the majority of his vacations in Hohoe. He lived in the house just behind Gen Kotoka’s on the road to St Francis College with his adopted family the Kudzi’s.

He recollected that in 1992 he supplied the Hohoe Constituency with bicycles and other logistics and since then has supported the Volta Region recollecting that during the last election he supplied motorcycles to each constituency.



Joe Ghartey recollected that in 1992 he invited the now deceased founding member Mr Abenuga to Accra to sign the incorporation forms when the NPP was being formed.



Mr Ghartey said that when he got married in September 1992 to an his wife who also believed in the tradition they spent their honeymoon following Professor Adu Boahen’s campaign in Somanya and subsequently went to Hohoe to introduce his wife to his ‘family’ there.



He concluded to tunderous applause that he was a Voltarian by choice.



The Volta Region Chairmam in his closing remarks acknowledged the in depth and presentation that Hon Joe Ghartey made. He stated that the Regional Party far exceeded the expectations of the National Party in the last elections. He was confident hat with hard work and the necessary support the Volta Region will once again exceed expectations. He thanked Joe Ghartey for meeting with them and wished him well.