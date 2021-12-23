NPP is behaving like a lawless group – Akuoko

The New Patriotic Party is being accused of lawlessness

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Parliamentary candidate for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Alexander Akuoko, has alleged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not believe in democracy.

The politician indicated that the ruling party always tries to bend the rules in their interest all the time. “The NPP is behaving like a lawless group. They behave like they believe in democracy but don’t in the least bit,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Tuesday following the chaos that characterized voting on the floor of the house as to whether the Electronic Transaction Levy should be considered under a certificate of urgency or not.



The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

Reacting to the First Deputy Speaker’s attempt, Alexander Akuoko queried, “do you think the NPP would’ve agreed for the NDC to make that move if we were in power?”



He expressed disappointment at Ghanaians criticizing the NDC for protecting them from the hardships of the e-levy. “Ghanaians must take on the majority and not the minority which is protecting the interest of the nation. The NPP wants to send Ghana downhill and do so illegally.”



Alexander Akuoko blamed the chaos which erupted in parliament on the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu and assured Ghanaians there is no way the NDC will look on for the e-levy to take effect.