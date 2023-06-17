NPP is behind EC’s call for Ghana card to be used for voting in 2024 – Otokunor

Dr Peter Otokunor, Deputy General secretary for the NDC

A former Deputy General secretary for the NDC, Dr Peter Otokunor has alleged that the governing NPP is forcing the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to lay a new constitutional Instrument (C.I) to make the Ghana Card the sole document for voting in the 2024 general elections.

He said the EC is bent on using the card for voting because some persons from the NPP government are manipulating the leadership of the EC which is supposed to be autonomous.



“The idea to use the Ghana card [for voting] is from the NPP, not from the EC,” he told Dwaboase host Prince Minkah on TV XYZ on Friday.



He explained that the decision, when announced by the EC, has been opposed by the NDC and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that the usage of the card would disenfranchise many eligible voters who have been unsuccessful at obtaining their Ghana Card from the NIA.



Otokunor believes there are some stalwarts from the NPP who have ulterior motives about the next elections and are clandestinely working to get the EC to do their bidding ahead of the elections.



Background

Last year, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, warned prospective voters to obtain a Ghana card since that will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.



He said without a Ghana card, one will not be registered to vote.



But the NDC has vehemently kicked against the decision, arguing that not all eligible voters have been able to obtain their Ghana Cards from the NIA after applying.



In a reaction, former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will resist any decision by the Electoral Commission to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification for voting in the 2024 elections until the card is made available to every Ghanaian.



According to the Tamale South Constituency MP, the current challenges associated with the acquisition of the Ghana Card are a deliberate scheme by the ruling party and its agents within the electoral commission to disenfranchise many Ghanaian voters.

Mr Iddrisu asserted that Ghanaians should not suffer in acquiring the Ghana Card.



He said every Ghanaian is entitled to one, hence, it is government’s duty to make it easier for people to obtain their cards.



“Every Ghanaian is entitled to it, it is for Akufo-Addo and his government to provide it. Every day, we are queuing, reduce the queues, make sure we have it”.



He said when everyone has the card, then it will be possible for them to use it for SIM registration and for the purpose of election.



“When we have it, we will use it for SIM registration and you can use it for the purpose of elections. But where we are not certain, that every Ghanaian has it because I see a queue every day in Tamale, there’s a queue here in Walewale and Nelerigu, you cannot say that something you ought to provide me, and you have failed to provide, I should suffer the consequences for it. That is not justice, that is not fair”, he stressed.