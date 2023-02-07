NPP is better than NDC – Tema East chairman

Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of NPP, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV, has touted the Akufo-Addo government’s newly launched rent assistance scheme as a mark of his party’s superiority over the NDC.

“In fact, the whole world knows that NPP is far better than NDC”.



In an interview in Tema, the party Chairman pointed out that the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) adds to the NPP’s impressive collection of social interventions that proves that the elephants are more resourceful than the umbrella people.



“The NRAS is based on simple creative thinking – we have a huge housing deficit that government is looking to remedy in the long term.



However, in the short term, Ghanaians who are in employment can be assisted with loans to rent accommodation and the money advanced to them deducted over a long spread. This way government does not lose money while Ghanaians are not left to suffer over accommodation.



“I bet you this kind of thinking can never happen in the NDC; it just shows you that the NPP is intellectually and mentally superior to the NDC which has similarly been in power for four terms just like us but could do next to nothing about the accommodation problems,” Nene Ofoe-Teye said.

The NRAS is a financial support scheme to cushion Ghanaians in respect of their rent needs.



It was launched in Accra recently.The intervention is expected to provide low-interest loans for qualified applicants to enable them to pay their rent in advance.Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who launched the scheme in Accra explained that the government had set aside GH¢30 million as seed money towards the implementation of the scheme.



The scheme would be rolled out initially in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Northern and Bono East regions.“if we are counting, this will be the umpteenth social intervention that an NPP government has rolled out in Ghana while the NDC has next to none to point to as social interventions,” Nene Ofoe-Teye said.



According to him, “this makes it a fraud for the NDC to describe itself as a socialist party.



“All over the world, socialist parties roll out socialist interventions; it’s only in the case of the NDC that it is not rolling out anything.”In addition to the NRAS, governments of the NPP have implemented the National Health Insurance Scheme, Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty and Free Senior High School among others.