NPP is champion of electoral reforms - John Boadu

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

• John Boadu says no party in Ghana comes close to the NPP in terms of electoral reforms in the country

• He mentioned the change from opaque boxes to transparent boxes and the new biometric system as few reforms attributable to NPP



• The NPP received its certification as a recognized political party on July 28, 1992



General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said the ruling party is the only political party in Ghana that comes to the fore at the mention of substantive electoral reforms in Ghana.



According to him, since the centre-right party received its official certificate of recognition on July 28, 1992, it has stayed active since then and interested in the development of Ghana’s electoral democracy.



Touting the achievements of the party in that regard, he asserted that “the NPP has been the champion of electoral reforms. We spearheaded the transition from opaque ballot boxes to transparent ballot boxes. We transitioned from black and white voter ID cards to coloured ID cards with pictures. We also were the first party in government to introduce picture ID cards for all citizens.”

Briefly comparing the NPP’s electoral initiatives to that of the NDC he added that “We used to have a situation where the NDC limited the picture ID cards to only the big cities leaving the hinterlands but we felt that it was unfair. We also ensured a quantum leap from a manual voter register to a biometric voter register and voting.”



John Boadu further pointed out that, despite the outbreak of COVID-19 it did not prevent the ruling party from undertaking substantive measures to maintain the country’s electoral democracy.



“In spite of the destructive threat of covid 19, Ghana’s general election of 2020 has been hailed as perhaps the cleanest, most peaceful and free and fair. nature of the COVID-19,” he told the media.



John Boadu was speaking at the party’s 29th anniversary held at its Headquarters in Accra.



